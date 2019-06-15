3AW
JUST IN: Stratton refereed directly to tribunal for two separate incidents

26 mins ago
Match Review Michael Christian has opted to refer Ben Stratton directly to the tribunal for pinching Orazio Fantasia.

The Hawthorn fan was captured repeatedly niggling the Essendon forward, with Fantasia’s arm noticeably bruised following the incident.

He’s been charged with serious misconduct.

He is not able to accept an early plea.

Stratton will also face the tribunal for a stomping gesture, as well as being fined $1000 for an obscene gesture.

