‘Just priceless’: Re-live Rex Hunt’s emotion-charged call of Ted Whitten’s final lap of the MCG

3 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

As you’ve probably been made aware, Wednesday marks the 25th anniversary of Ted Whitten’s final lap of the MCG.

It was certainly an emotional time for all involved and Rex Hunt captured the moment beautifully as fans said farewell to the man known as Mr Football.

Click PLAY below to hear how it unfolded on 3AW

