Just six players remain in the running to win 3AW’s Player Of The Year award!

Just six players remain in the running for 3AW Football’s Player Of The Year award this season.

But it’d be a big shock if anybody managed to skip Tim Kelly in the remaining three rounds.

Kelly has 49 votes after 20 rounds, with the Geelong ace eight votes clear of Patrick Cripps.

Nat Fyfe is third on 36 votes.

Players can poll a maximum of five votes in any game.

Ben Cunnington, Patrick Dangerfield (35 votes) and Luke Shuey (34) can all still technically win, but they’d need Tim Kelly to put in three straight shockers that didn’t attract a single vote.

And judging by his form this year, that’s looking very unlikely!

THE TOP 10 AFTER 20 ROUNDS…