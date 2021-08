Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir says David Teague hasn’’t been given a fair go at Carlton and admits he’s reached out to his coaching colleague to offer his support.

Speaking on 3AW, Longmuir said he felt for the under siege Carlton coach.

“I don’t think he’s been given a fair go, to be honest,” Longmuir said.

Press PLAY below to hear Longmuir explain why

(Photo by Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/via Getty Images)