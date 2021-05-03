3AW
Justin Longmuir’s blunt assessment of Fremantle’s loss to West Coast

1 hour ago
Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir says the Dockers had “too many passengers” in their loss to West Coast on Sunday.

He said the club was taught a lesson in the Western Derby.

“It was a really disappointing day,” Longmuir told 3AW.

“We really feel like we owe our supporters one.”

He also revealed the Dockers were preparing to spend a few weeks on the road due to the COVID-19 situation in Western Australia.

Press PLAY below to hear the Fremantle coach’s blunt assessment

(Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

