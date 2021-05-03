Justin Longmuir’s blunt assessment of Fremantle’s loss to West Coast

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir says the Dockers had “too many passengers” in their loss to West Coast on Sunday.

He said the club was taught a lesson in the Western Derby.

“It was a really disappointing day,” Longmuir told 3AW.

“We really feel like we owe our supporters one.”

He also revealed the Dockers were preparing to spend a few weeks on the road due to the COVID-19 situation in Western Australia.

Press PLAY below to hear the Fremantle coach’s blunt assessment

(Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)