Justin Longmuir’s cheeky dig at a Fremantle gun!

31 mins ago
Sportsday
Football Featured

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir has had a cheeky dig at gun midfielder Michael Walters.

Longmuir was asked on Sportsday about his level of frustration with Walters when he gave away a 50 metre penalty that briefly looked like it may cost the Dockers a famous come-from-behind win against St Kilda.

“I probably wasn’t as upset as I was when he kicked it the wrong way at the start of the game,” Longmuir said with a laugh.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview!

(Photo by Will Russell/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

