Kamahl says he ‘lost a bit of dignity’ on Hey Hey It’s Saturday

Kamahl has responded to a statement released by Hey Hey It’s Saturday host Daryl Somers saying he “deeply regrets any hurt” felt by the musician as a result of his experiences on the show.

It comes after Kamahl revealed that he felt “humiliated” by racist jokes made on the program, including one skit which saw him being hit in the face with white powder during a performance.

Voiceover artist, John Blackman, then told him “You’re a real white man, Kamahl”.

Kamahl told Neil Mitchell he was “insulted” and “humiliated” by racist skits on the variety show.

“I lost a bit of dignity, but I put my career ahead of my private feelings,” he said.

The musician says he “accepts” Mr Somers’ apology, but holds him responsible for the racism he experienced.

“I accept anything to wipe out the past. I’ve never held him entirely responsible but then, you know, he’s the chief and whatever his subordinates do, he has to wear it,” he said.

The entertainer also hit out at John Blackman.

“He’s too busy firing shots, he doesn’t know who he hurts,” he said.

“If you can’t say something nice or something kind, the best thing is to shut up.”

Image: Lisa Maree Williams via Getty Images