Kevin Bartlett makes a big call after Matthew Richardson shares his ‘recruit of the year’

1 hour ago
Kevin Bartlett says Western Bulldogs big man Tim English could be the “next Paul Salmon” after he starred with three goals and several towering marks in the club’s win over Brisbane on Saturday.

The Richmond great made the call after Matthew Richardson said Stefan Martin had been the recruit of the season so far, purely because he’d allowed the Bulldogs to play English forward.

It prompted this response from KB.

“He (English) might be the next Paul Salmon,” Bartlett said.

“He should have kicked six goals in windy conditions at Ballarat.

“He is going to be a star.

“Within the next couple of years, he could be the most dangerous footballer in the competition.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Football

(Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

