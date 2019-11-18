Kevin Sheedy explains what makes an ‘icon’ of footy (and shares some hilarious stories!)

Kevin Sheedy has pinpointed three factors he thinks may be contributing to sport’s seemingly increasing problem with mental health.

The legendary AFL coach, who coached Essendon to four premierships in his 27 years at the helm, shared his thoughts on 3AW Mornings.

He said increasing self-pressure to be successful, social media and drug use weren’t helping.

Sheedy joined Neil Mitchell in studio on Monday to promote his new book – Icons Of Footy – which features interviews with some of football’s greatest names.

Gary Ablett Senior, Allen Aylett, Ron Barassi, Kevin Bartlett, Malcolm Blight, Barry Cable, Wayne Carey, Alastair Clarkson, Jason Dunstall, Graham Farmer, Lance Franklin, Adam Goodes, Royce Hart, Francis Hughes, James Hird, Alex Jesaulenko, Leigh Matthews, Kevin Murray, John Nicholls, Barrie Robran and Michael Tuck are all featured.

But it was a story about a famously-shy Michael Long after a “serious” training session at the Bombers that drew plenty of laughs.

“I asked the players if there were any questions and Michael put his hand up,” Sheedy explained.

“The whole room turned around.

“Michael hadn’t spoken for five years, by the way.”

Click PLAY below hear what happened next

Click PLAY below to see more of the interview

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview