3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Kevin Sheedy shares some VERY provocative thoughts about Marlion Pickett’s grand final debut

4 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

AFL coaching great Kevin Sheedy says Richmond has made a “very dangerous” move by selecting Marlion Pickett to make his debut in Saturday’s grand final.

Sheedy, who played in three premierships for the Tigers before coaching four flags at Essendon, told 6PR he wouldn’t have done it.

“I wouldn’t have played a first-gamer in this grand final,” Sheedy told 6PR Breakfast.

“You’re sorta nearly giving (the impression) we think we’ve got you covered, so we’ll put a kid in.

“(It’s) very dangerous.”

Click PLAY below to hear Kevin Sheedy’s thoughts

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview on 6PR

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332