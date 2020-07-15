Key St Kilda duo considering options with heavily pregnant partners back home

St Kilda captain Jarryn Geary and key defender Jake Carlisle are exploring the possibility of flying their heavily pregnant partners to Queensland so they can remain a part of the Saints season.

Sam McClure said they were just two examples of players and their loved ones considering their options after it was announced all 10 Victorian clubs would be spending up to 10 weeks in Queensland due to the coronavirus surge in Victoria.

Geary and Carlisle both have partners due to give birth in the near future.

They could yet do that in Queensland.

McClure said the pair had tough decisions to make.

“Geary and Carlisle are so desperate to play finals footy and if they went home, it’d be very hard to get back,” the Sportsday co-host explained.

“That’s both the players driving that, as well, it hasn’t come from the club (putting pressure on them).

“It’d be tough for Geary, being the captain.”

Each AFL club will be allowed to host 100 people (players included) in their hub.

(Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)