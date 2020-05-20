3AW
Labor MP leads push for increase in permanent migration

7 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Labor says it’s not at odds internally over immigration.

It comes after the Federal Labor Member for Wills, Peter Khalil, pushed for an increase in permanent migration to help support economic growth in Australia in a coronavirus world.

Those comments appear to be at odds with Kristina Keneally, who recently said Australia needed to reassess its policy once borders re-opened.

“I don’t think we are at odds, at all,” Mr Khalil told Tom Elliott.

Mr Khalil said Senator Keneally’s comments had been “distorted”.

Click PLAY below to hear him explain why

Tom Elliott
