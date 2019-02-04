Labor says Liberal Party can’t be trusted to deal with findings of Royal Commission “they never wanted to happen”

The person most likely to deal with the repercussions of the Banking Royal Commission says the federal coalition can’t be trusted to implement the findings.

Clare O’Neill, Labor’s shadow minister for financial services, told Ross Greenwood she expected the Liberal Party’s pledge to implement all 76 findings to “unravel” over the coming days.

“It’s all weasel words from a government that never wanted this (Royal Commission) to happen,” she said.

