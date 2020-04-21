Lachie Hunter handed hefty suspension + fine

Lachie Hunter has been handed a four-game suspension and $5000 fine following his alleged drink-driving incident last week.

The Western Bulldogs midfielder has also relinquished his vice-captaincy and role in the club’s leadership group.

The Dogs announced on Tuesday that Hunter would also have another $15,000 in fines (suspended) hanging over his head, should he transgress again.

Hunter must also undertake counselling and partake in community service.

The Bulldogs have also issued Billy Gowers a $5000 fine (all of which is suspended).

Hunter was taken to Gowers’ place after the crash, where he continued drinking.

Bailey Smith, who drove Hunter to Gowers’ place, was not handed a penalty from the Bulldogs.

He has, however, been fined by police for breaching COVID-19 social distancing rules.