Lachie Hunter won’t play against Gold Coast this week

Lachie Hunter won’t play for the Western Bulldogs tomorrow night, with his immediate playing future unclear.

The Bulldogs revealed a short time ago the midfielder was “unavailable for selection due to personal reasons.”

“The club will continue to strongly support Lachie as he works through some personal challenges, with his health and well-being to be the priority focus,” the club said in a statement.

Hunter had only recently returned to the field after serving a four-game suspension following his alleged drink-driving car crash in April.

He is facing police charges over the matter.

