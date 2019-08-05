Lachie Neale names two teammates who’ve ‘really surprised him’ this year

Brisbane gun Lachie Neale says there’s no doubt a few of his teammates are better than he first thought.

But it’s not the young ones who’ve surprised him.

“A couple were already established names,” the Brownlow Medal favourite told 3AW.

“Dayne Zorko, with his defensive attributes.

“I knew he was a gun player and quite often saw him rack up 30 or 35 touches and kick a few goals, but he’s probably turned into one of the best defensive mids in the competition with his tackle pressure.

“The other one who has really surprised me is Mitch Robinson.”

