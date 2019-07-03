3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Lambie locked in: Australia’s..

Lambie locked in: Australia’s new income tax cuts could be passed today

6 hours ago
Macquarie National News

The Morrison government looks to have secured the support it needs to get its full income tax package through the senate as early as today.

The Centre Alliance has confirmed its two senators will back the legislation after negotiations over rising energy costs.

And Jacqui Lambie this morning confirmed she’s giving her vote to the tax cuts “in good faith” that something will be done to tackle homelessness in Tasmania.

The first stage of the plan will deliver up to $1080 to low and middle-income earners when they lodge their tax returns in coming months.

The second stage will see people earning up to $45,000, not the current $41,000, will have a 19 per cent tax rate.

The third and most-wide-ranging stage would see the tax rate slashed from 32.5 per cent to 30 per cent for those earning between $45,000 and $200,000 from mid-2024.

Senior government minister Greg Hunt has told 3AW it is important the tax cuts go through.

“We believe these tax cuts are vitally important to allow Australian families have the most money in their pocket,” he said.

Macquarie National News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332