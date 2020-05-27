3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Lance Franklin suffers fresh injury setback

52 mins ago
3AW FOOTBALL
Football Featured

Sydney superstar Lance Franklin is in serious danger of missing the Swans’ clash with Essendon when the season resumes next month.

Sportsday co-host Sam McClure says the gun forward has injured his hamstring.

He’ll undergo scans to determine the extent of the problem.

More on Sportsday from 6pm tonight.

(Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

3AW FOOTBALL
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332