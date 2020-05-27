Lance Franklin suffers fresh injury setback

Sydney superstar Lance Franklin is in serious danger of missing the Swans’ clash with Essendon when the season resumes next month.

Sportsday co-host Sam McClure says the gun forward has injured his hamstring.

He’ll undergo scans to determine the extent of the problem.

Franklin was involved in a routine running drill when he pulled up, clutching his hammy. He immediately went off the ground and didn’t come back on. Scans tomorrow. — Sam McClure (@sam_mcclure) May 27, 2020

