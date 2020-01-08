3AW
Lance Franklin undergoes knee surgery, in doubt to play Round 1

2 hours ago
3AW FOOTBALL
Football Featured

Lance Franklin is no certainty to play Round 1.

The champion forward has undergone surgery on his knee.

He won’t resume full training for more than two months.

“We’re expecting Lance to resume full training in around 10 weeks, which means he remains a chance to play in round one, but we clearly can’t make that call until closer to the date,” the Swans said in a statement.

Franklin played his 300th AFL match in the final round of last season.

