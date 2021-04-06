3AW
Land compensation battle about to erupt over Suburban Rail Loop

9 hours ago
3aw afternoons
A land compensation battle worth hundreds of millions of dollars is about to erupt as the Andrews government prepares to tunnel under thousands of properties for the Suburban Rail Loop.

Adrian McMillan, planning and local government law specialist at Slater & Gordon, spoke with 3AW about the issue on Tuesday.

“Really, these will be test cases to see how the law develops moving forward,” he said.

“What we are trying to achieve is just fair compensation.

“These people’s property rights have been interfered with.

“Part of their land has been compulsorily acquired, which is the government’s right to do, but they deserve to be compensated for the loss in value of their property.”

Picture by Getty iStock

3aw afternoons
News
131332