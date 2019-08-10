Landslide victory from the hungry Dogs keeps finals hopes alive

Tonight the Western Bulldogs were in true 2016 form, playing some of the best footy we’ve seen the side play this year.

They made some season history with the first over 100-point win this year.

The Dogs had 21 unanswered goals until McDonald-Tipungwuti broke the streak and put just the second goal on the board for the Dons late in the last term.

Essendon’s percentage has now slipped from 104.3 to 93.8 in just two weeks.

Essendon’s Dylan Shiel spoke to the commentary team and described the loss as an “embarrassment”.

“We have to own our embarrassment tonight,” said Shiel.

“Embarrassment is the only way to describe it.”

Essendon fans would be begging from their side, where is the effort?

It was a disappointing first half from the Bombers, they trail by 54 points and have only one goal to show on the scoreboard which was kicked in the early seconds of the opening term.

On the other hand, the Dogs are on fire and are relentless around the ball tonight.

Essendon will look to end a four game losing streak tonight as they face the Western Bulldogs.

Their inconsistency has held them back despite having a player list built to withstand a September campaign.

The Dogs finals hopes hang by thread, especially after last weeks 18-point loss to Brisbane, without a win tonight they could miss September finals for the third year running.

