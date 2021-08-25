LATEST: AFL makes decision on 2021 Grand Final

This year’s AFL grand final will be played in Perth, if the MCG cannot host a large crowd due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Given Victoria’s coronavirus case numbers, that looks incredibly unlikely.

The AFL has just announced the plan for the finals series at a press conference.

Gillon McLachlan said a formal decision would be locked in “early next week” but said crowd capacity played a significant factor in Optus Stadium getting the nod.

“That’s pretty compelling,” he said.

Western Australian premier Mark McGowan released the following statement: