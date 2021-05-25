LATEST: AFL pauses ticket sales in Melbourne due to COVID-19

Ticket sales for this weekend’s AFL matches in Melbourne have been put on hold.

It comes following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the city’s north.

From 6pm on Tuesday night, the Greater Melbourne region will be subjected to new restrictions of no more than five visitors per household with public gatherings capped at 30.

Face masks must also be worn indoors.

That announcement has prompted the AFL and clubs to pause ticket sales for upcoming round 11 and 12 matches.

Acting Victorian Premier James Merlino said a decision on crowds for this weekend wouldn’t be made on Tuesday and that the government would need more time to make a call.