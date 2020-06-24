3AW
LATEST | AFL reveals fixture for Round 6

2 mins ago
Football Featured

The AFL has just released the fixture for Round 6.

Geelong (Thursday night) and Collingwood (Friday night) have been fixtured early in the round, with the two Victorian powerhouses looking all but certain to head to a Western Australia hub after their games.

ROUND 6

Thursday, July 9

St Kilda v Geelong (Marvel Stadium) – 7.40pm.

Friday, July 10

Collingwood v Brisbane (MCG) – 7.50pm.

Saturday, July 11

Fremantle v Melbourne (Gabba) – 1.05pm.

West Coast v Adelaide (Metricon Stadium) – 3.05pm.

Essendon v Western Bulldogs (Marvel Stadium) – 7.40pm.

Hawthorn v Gold Coast (MCG) – 7.40pm.

Sunday, July 12

Port Adelaide v GWS Giants (Metricon Stadium) – 1.05pm.

Carlton v Sydney (MCG) – 3.35pm.

North Melbourne v Richmond (Marvel Stadium) – 6.10pm.

