LATEST | AFL reveals fixture for Round 6
The AFL has just released the fixture for Round 6.
Geelong (Thursday night) and Collingwood (Friday night) have been fixtured early in the round, with the two Victorian powerhouses looking all but certain to head to a Western Australia hub after their games.
ROUND 6
Thursday, July 9
St Kilda v Geelong (Marvel Stadium) – 7.40pm.
Friday, July 10
Collingwood v Brisbane (MCG) – 7.50pm.
Saturday, July 11
Fremantle v Melbourne (Gabba) – 1.05pm.
West Coast v Adelaide (Metricon Stadium) – 3.05pm.
Essendon v Western Bulldogs (Marvel Stadium) – 7.40pm.
Hawthorn v Gold Coast (MCG) – 7.40pm.
Sunday, July 12
Port Adelaide v GWS Giants (Metricon Stadium) – 1.05pm.
Carlton v Sydney (MCG) – 3.35pm.
North Melbourne v Richmond (Marvel Stadium) – 6.10pm.