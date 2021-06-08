LATEST: Big breakthrough in Melbourne’s mystery ‘Delta’ cluster

A genomic link has been made between a person who was in hotel quarantine in Melbourne and the West Melbourne ‘Delta’ COVID-19 cluster.

The health department confirmed the news on Tuesday.

It remains a mystery how the virus was transmitted, with no known link between the returned traveller and positive cases.

The Delta case landed in Melbourne from Sri Lanka on May 8 and tested positive to COVID-19 that day.

They were released on May 23.

Deputy Chief Health Officer Allen Cheng said there were currently four main working theories.