Latest COVID-19 numbers: Victoria records two new local cases
Victoria recorded two new locally acquired COVID-19 cases yesterday.
Both new local cases are linked to the previously known cases.
One is a child linked to the West Melbourne outbreak, the other is a household contact of a worker linked to the Arcare outbreak.
One overseas acquired new case was also detected in hotel quarantine.
There were 22,814 test results received and 21,192 vaccine doses administered.
More than a dozen new exposure sites were identified on Monday night.
See the full list of exposure sites and times HERE.
Reported yesterday: 2 new local cases and 1 new case acquired overseas (currently in HQ).
– 21,192 vaccine doses were administered
– 22,814 test results were received
More later: https://t.co/lIUrl1hf3W#COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData [1/2] pic.twitter.com/DwyNjYhYYq
— VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) June 7, 2021