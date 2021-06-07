3AW
Latest COVID-19 numbers: Victoria records two new local cases

5 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
coronavirus

Victoria recorded two new locally acquired COVID-19 cases yesterday.

Both new local cases are linked to the previously known cases.

One is a child linked to the West Melbourne outbreak, the other is a household contact of a worker linked to the Arcare outbreak.

One overseas acquired new case was also detected in hotel quarantine.

There were 22,814 test results received and 21,192 vaccine doses administered.

More than a dozen new exposure sites were identified on Monday night.

See the full list of exposure sites and times HERE.

 

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
