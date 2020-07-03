Latest COVID-19 figures: More than 10,000 refuse tests as worst postcodes revealed

More than 10,000 Victorians in COVID-19 hot spots have refused testing and the four postcodes with the highest number of new cases this week have been revealed as the state records another disappointing day.

There have been 66 new cases of coronavirus across the state in the past 24 hours.

“The report I have received is that some people believe coronavirus is a conspiracy or that it won’t impact on them,” Jenny Mikakos said of the disappointing testing refusals.

Today’s figures bring the number of active cases in Victoria to 442.

Of today’s cases, 17 are linked to known outbreaks, 20 were picked up via routine testing and the source of 28 cases is under investigation.

Only one of today’s cases is linked to a returned traveller in hotel quarantine.

There have been a total of 2368 cases in Victoria.

Ms Mikakos revealed the four postcodes with the highest number of new cases in the past week, and one of them is not currently in lockdown.

Postcodes with the highest number of positive cases this week:

3064: Cragieburn, Donnybrook, Kalkallo, Mickleham, Roxburgh Park (already in lockdown)

Cragieburn, Donnybrook, Kalkallo, Mickleham, Roxburgh Park (already in lockdown) 3047: Broadmeadows, Dallas, Jacana (already in lockdown)

Broadmeadows, Dallas, Jacana (already in lockdown) 3031: Flemington, Kensington ( not in lockdown)

Flemington, Kensington ( in lockdown) 3060: Fawkner (already in lockdown)

POSITIVE TESTS IN THE LAST TWO WEEKS:

June 19 – 13 (revised down to 12 with one case reclassified)

June 20 – 25

June 21 – 19

June 22 – 16 (revised down to 11 with five cases reclassifised)

June 23 – 17

June 24 – 20

June 25 – 33

June 26 – 30

June 27 – 41 (revised down to 40 with one case reclassified)

June 28 – 49 (revised down to 41 with eight cases reclassified)

June 29 – 75 (revised down to 71 with four cases reclassified)

June 30 – 64 (revised down to 60 with four cases reclassified)

July 1 – 73 (revised down to 72 with one case reclassified)

July 2 – 77 (revised down to 72 with five cases reclassified)