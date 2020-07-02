Face-to-face learning at Melbourne schools in doubt after ‘concerning’ development

The surge in COVID-19 cases in Victoria, and the ‘concerning’ emergence of student-to-student and teacher-to-teacher transmission has prompted calls for schools in some areas to return to learning at home in Term Three.

Families living in Melbourne’s coronavirus hot spots may have to return to remote learning again when schools resume on July 13.

It comes as at least 15 schools were undergoing deep cleaning yesterday, and contact tracing was under way after students or staff tested positive.

Victorian President of the Australian Education Union, Meredith Peace, says current advice is that face-to-face learning will continue, but there are signs that may change soon.

“Clearly the Chief Health Officer indicated yesterday that they are monitoring this very closely,” she told Tony Leonard and Darren James, filling in for Ross and John.

“People are anxious, I think, about returning to school … and concerned that it might get worse.”

Ms Peace said the “most concerning thing” at the moment is reports of student-to-student and teacher-to-teacher transmission.

“That will obviously influence decisions that are made,” she said.

Press PLAY below for more.