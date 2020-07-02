More COVID-19 school cases cast doubt over Term Three reopening

There have been new coronavirus cases linked to several more Victorian schools, raising concerns over the reopening of schools for face-to-face learning in Term Three.

Parents have contacted Neil Mitchell today to advise they’ve been told there have been confirmed cases at Sunbury College, Melton Specialist School, Flemington Primary School and Catholic Regional College in Caroline Springs.

There is also reportedly another positive case at the Port Phillip Specialist School in Port Melbourne.

It comes after cases linked to five schools were confirmed yesterday, with five more staff testing positive at Al-Taqwa College, a staff member returning a positive test at Westbreen Primary School in Pascoe Vale and positive cases among students at Hoppers Crossing High School, Creekside College and Aitken Creek Primary School.

Neil Mitchell understands there are currently a total of 15 schools across the state which are closed for cleaning.

“I would be amazed if the authorities are not actively considering whether the kids go back into home schooling,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“Remember, we were told schools are safe.”

Schools the Department of Education confirms are currently closed for cleaning: