Latest coronavirus figures: Rent waived for residents in hard lockdown

Premier Daniel Andrews has announced new support measures for the residents in the nine public housing towers which are subject to hard lockdown and another 74 Victorians have tested positive to coronavirus.

Rent will be waived at the affected housing towers for the next two weeks.

Residents who can’t attend work due to the hard lockdown will receive a $1500 hardship payment.

Households with no employed members will receive a $750 hardship payment.

It comes after Victoria recorded another bumper day of testing yesterday, with 21,597 people tested for COVID-19.

Of today’s new COVID-19 cases, 16 have been linked to known outbreaks.

One is a traveller in hotel quarantine and four were detected via routine testing.

The source of 53 cases remains under investigation.

There are currently 26 people in Victorian hospitals with COVID-19, including three in intensive care.

POSITIVE TESTS IN THE LAST TWO WEEKS:

June 22 – 16 (revised down to 11 with five cases reclassified)

June 23 – 17

June 24 – 20

June 25 – 33

June 26 – 30

June 27 – 41 (revised down to 40 with one case reclassified)

June 28 – 49 (revised down to 41 with eight cases reclassified)

June 29 – 75 (revised down to 71 with four cases reclassified)

June 30 – 64 (revised down to 60 with four cases reclassified)

July 1 – 73 (revised down to 72 with one case reclassified)

July 2 – 77 (revised down to 72 with five cases reclassified)

July 3 – 66

July 4 – 108

TODAY – 74