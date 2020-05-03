Latest COVID-19 figures: Victoria records another spike as meatworks cluster balloons

Victoria has recorded its highest number of new coronavirus cases in almost a month.

In the last 24 hours, 22 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the state, including 19 linked to the cluster at a Melbourne meat processing facility.

Cedar Meats in Brooklyn has now been linked to 34 cases of coronavirus.

Two of today’s new cases were detected among returned travellers who are in hotel quarantine.

Today’s figure, the highest number of new cases recorded in a day since April 8, brings the Victorian case total to 1406.

Yesterday, Victoria recorded its highest number of coronavirus tests in a day, with 13,000 people undergoing testing.

“I just can’t say enough just how pleased, and proud, and grateful I am,” Premier Daniel Andrews said of the all-time testing high.

VICTORIA’S DAILY CASES

April 20: 1 new case

April 21: 7 new cases

April 22: 2 new cases (and 2 cases removed from total)

April 23: 1 new case

April 24: 6 new cases

April 25: 3 new cases

April 26: 3 new cases

April 27: 1 new case

April 28: 2 new cases

April 29: 3 new cases

April 30: 7 new cases

May 1: 3 new cases

May 2: 7 new cases

May 3: 13 new cases

Today: 22 new cases