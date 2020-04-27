Latest COVID-19 figures: Victoria records new three-day breakthrough

Victoria has recorded just two new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the state total to 1351 cases.

Today’s tally brings Victoria’s number of new cases in the past three days to just six, the lowest number recorded in three consecutive days since the outbreak started.

There are 23 people in hospitals across the case with COVID-19, including 12 in intensive care.

When announcing today’s figures, Premier Daniel Andrews incorrectly stated the number of people in hospital was 12. This has since been corrected by the Premier’s office.

“Follow the rules and get tested, they’re the two most important things over the next fortnight,” Mr Andrews said when announcing the new figures.

The state-wide death toll remains at 17.

Of the 1351 recorded cases, 1279 people have recovered and 139 cases are believed to have spread via community transmission.

More than 109,000 Victorians have been tested for COVID-19.

NEW DAILY CASES IN VICTORIA

April 15: 8 new cases

April 16: 2 new cases

April 17: 1 new case

April 18: 17 new cases

April 19: 9 new cases

April 20: 1 new case

April 21: 7 new cases

April 22: 2 new cases (and 2 cases removed from total)

April 23: 1 new case

April 24: 6 new cases

April 25: 3 new cases

April 26: 3 new cases

April 27: 1 new case

Today: 2 new cases

Meanwhile, across the border in NSW, the state government is moving to relax lockdown restrictions.

From May 1, two adults will be allowed to visit someone in another home.