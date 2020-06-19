3AW
Latest COVID-19 figures: Another day of double-digits as cluster at a Melbourne hotel grows 

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

(Image: Google Maps)

Four new cases of coronavirus have been linked to a Melbourne CBD hotel housing returned travellers in quarantine.

The cases at the Stamford Plaza Hotel bring the cluster to five, after a security contractor at the hotel returned a positive coronavirus test on Wednesday.

The hotel spike comes as 13 people returned positive tests to COVID-19 overnight.

One case has been reclassified to another state, bringing the Victorian tally to 1792.

Only one of today’s new cases is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine, while seven cases were detected via routine testing.

One case is believed to have spread via community transmission.

There are currently 91 active cases of coronavirus across the state.

VICTORIAN DAILY CASES
June 10 – 4
June 11 – 8
June 12 – 4
June 13 – 8
June 14 – 9
June 15- 12
June 16 – 9
June 17 – 21
June 18 – 18
Today – 12

