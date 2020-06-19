Hotel outbreak: Stamford Plaza Hotel COVID-19 cluster grows to seven

(Image: Google Maps)

Five new cases of coronavirus have been linked to a Melbourne CBD hotel housing returned travellers in quarantine.

The cases at the Stamford Plaza Hotel bring the cluster to seven.

A security contractor at the hotel returned a positive coronavirus test on Wednesday, while another person previously linked to another cluster has been revealed to be a worker at the hotel.

Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen said the cluster is expected to grow further.

“It does appear that quite a few of them have worked for several or multiple days while infectious,” she said.

“We do expect that there are quite possibly going to be further cases linked to that outbreak.”

The hotel spike comes as 13 people returned positive tests to COVID-19 overnight.

Another case has also been linked to the outbreak at another hotel used to quarantine returned travellers.

One person has been confirmed as a close contact of a Rydges on Swanston employee, bringing that cluster to 17 cases in total.

Only one of today’s new cases is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine.

There are currently 91 active cases of coronavirus across the state.

VICTORIAN DAILY CASES

June 10 – 4

June 11 – 8

June 12 – 4

June 13 – 8

June 14 – 9

June 15- 12

June 16 – 9

June 17 – 21

June 18 – 18

Today – 12