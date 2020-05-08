Latest COVID-19 figures: Cedar Meats outbreak swells to over 70

The coronavirus outbreak at a Melbourne abattoir has grown again.

A total of 71 cases of COVID-19 have now been linked to Cedar Meats, after the bulk of today’s new cases were linked to the meat processing facility.

Victoria recorded 13 new cases today, including eight attributed to the abattoir. An earlier case under investigation has also been reclassified as linked to the cluster.

A fourteenth person also tested positive in Victoria, but that case has been added to another state’s tally.

Today’s new cases bring Victoria’s COVID-19 total to 1467.

There are now 117 active cases of coronavirus across the state.

VICTORIA’S DAILY CASES

April 24: 6 new cases

April 25: 3 new cases

April 26: 3 new cases

April 27: 1 new case

April 28: 2 new cases

April 29: 3 new cases

April 30: 7 new cases

May 1: 3 new cases

May 2: 7 new cases

May 3: 13 new cases

May 4: 22 new cases

May 5: 17 new cases

May 6: 17 new cases

May 7: 14 new cases