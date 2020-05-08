Latest COVID-19 figures: Cedar Meats outbreak swells to over 70
The coronavirus outbreak at a Melbourne abattoir has grown again.
A total of 71 cases of COVID-19 have now been linked to Cedar Meats, after the bulk of today’s new cases were linked to the meat processing facility.
Victoria recorded 13 new cases today, including eight attributed to the abattoir. An earlier case under investigation has also been reclassified as linked to the cluster.
A fourteenth person also tested positive in Victoria, but that case has been added to another state’s tally.
Today’s new cases bring Victoria’s COVID-19 total to 1467.
There are now 117 active cases of coronavirus across the state.
VICTORIA’S DAILY CASES
April 24: 6 new cases
April 25: 3 new cases
April 26: 3 new cases
April 27: 1 new case
April 28: 2 new cases
April 29: 3 new cases
April 30: 7 new cases
May 1: 3 new cases
May 2: 7 new cases
May 3: 13 new cases
May 4: 22 new cases
May 5: 17 new cases
May 6: 17 new cases
May 7: 14 new cases
