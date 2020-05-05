Latest COVID-19 figures: Victoria’s health chief has ‘no doubt’ lockdown restrictions will be eased next week

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer says he has “no doubt” Victorian lockdown restrictions will be eased next week, despite the state recording a third consecutive day where new COVID-19 cases reached double-digits.

Another 17 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Victoria overnight, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 1440.

Four of the new cases have been attributed to Cedar Meats. The Melbourne abbatoir has now been linked to a total of 49 cases of COVID-19.

Seven of today’s new cases are returned travellers who are in hotel quarantine.

Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said Victoria is still heading in the right direction, despite the rise in daily cases in recent days.

“Watching it day-by-day, I can see there are some small numbers of additional community cases and that most of this increase in numbers has been driven by the outbreaks,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“We’re still heading in the right direction, in terms of community transmission, to allow for easing.

“I have no doubt that there will be some easing, based on the conversations I’ve had … with my counterparts and the general trend we’ve had.

“Exactly what, and how much, and the timing, will be determined.”

The state government is due to reassess lockdown restrictions on Monday, May 11, when Victoria’s current state of emergency ends.

Eight people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, including six in intensive care.

The Victorian death toll remains at 18.

There have been 162,000 COVID-19 tests undertaken across the state, 10,000 more than yesterday.

VICTORIA’S DAILY CASES

April 20: 1 new case

April 21: 7 new cases

April 22: 2 new cases (and 2 cases removed from total)

April 23: 1 new case

April 24: 6 new cases

April 25: 3 new cases

April 26: 3 new cases

April 27: 1 new case

April 28: 2 new cases

April 29: 3 new cases

April 30: 7 new cases

May 1: 3 new cases

May 2: 7 new cases

May 3: 13 new cases

May 4: 22 new cases

May 5: 17 new cases

