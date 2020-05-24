Latest COVID-19 numbers: Victoria records equal lowest daily figure this month

Victoria has recorded just two new cases of COVID-19 for the second consecutive day.

Today’s Victorian figure is the second lowest daily figure in the state since May 1, and brings the state tally to 1605.

Both of today’s new cases are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

No new cases are believed to have spread via community transmission.

Today’s low figure comes as Health Minister Jenny Mikakos praised Victorians for following lockdown rules.

“People have overwhelmingly done the right thing,” she told 3AW’s Kate and Quarters, filling in for Ross and John.

“It’s because of everyone doing the right thing and following all the rules that we can now star to ease up on restrictions.”

Victoria Police conducted 2346 spot checks and issued 17 fines to people breaking coronavirus shutdown rules from 11pm Thursday night to 11pm Sunday.