Latest COVID-19 figures: Victoria records best day in a week

Another four cases of COVID-19 have been recorded across the state in the past 24 hours, bringing the Victorian tally to 1653.

A close contact of a staff member at Rydges on Swanston, a hotel housing returned travellers, has tested positive, bringing the total number of cases linked to the hotel to eight.

Two more cases are believed to have spread via community transmission, bringing the total community transmission figure to 168.

One new case is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine.

No new cases have been linked to Keilor Downs College.

Just one person is in intensive care with coronavirus, while another five are in hospital.

There are 93 active cases of COVID-19 across the state.