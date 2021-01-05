3AW
Latest COVID-19 figures: Victorian records one new community case

4 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Victoria has recorded just one locally-acquired case of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours from a whopping 37,509 tests.

However, that person is currently being treated as a mystery case.

That news has seen the MCG and Chadstone Shopping Centre added to the list of possible exposure sites.

Three new cases were recorded in total, but two of those are in hotel quarantine.

Victoria’s return to work policy has also been pushed back a week, to January 18.

News
