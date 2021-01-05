MCG and Chadstone Shopping Centre added to list of possible COVID-19 exposure sites

The Melbourne Cricket Ground and Chadstone Shopping Centre have been added to the list of possible exposure COVID-19 exposure sites in Victoria.

Just one locally-acquired case of coronavirus was recorded on Wednesday.

However, that person is currently being treated as a mystery case.

They attended the Boxing Day sales at Chadstone Shopping Centre between 6am to 2pm.

They then attended day two of the Boxing Day Test on December 27.

The person did not develop symptoms until December 30 and is not believed to have been infectious at either venue.

The concern is that the person may have picked up the coronavirus at either of these venues.

The government says it has the ticket details of all people who were seated in the same area (zone five, level four of the Great Southern Stand) and they will receive a text message today.

They are being asked to get tested and isolate.

Victoria’s return to work policy has also been pushed back a week, to January 18, as a result of the recent outbreak.