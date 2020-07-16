Latest COVID-19 numbers: Two more deaths as Victoria breaks unwanted record

Victoria has today recorded its highest number of daily cases since the pandemic arrived in Australia.

There were 317 new cases detected in the past 24 hours , surpassing Victoria’s previous highest tally of 288.

Premier Dan Andrews also reported two more deaths as a result of the virus.

Both of the deceased were men aged in their 80s.

Of the new cases:

28 connected to contained outbreaks

289 under investigation

2128 active cases in Victoria

There are 109 people with coronavirus in hospital.

Of those hospitalised, 29 are in intensive care, up from 27 yesterday.

These figures come after one full week back in Stage 3 restrictions for Melbourne and Mitchell Shire.

Category three elective surgery has been suspended while hospitals deal with the outbreak.

Category one and two elective surgery will still go ahead.

Despite today’s record figure, Premier Daniel Andrews says there will be no progression to Stage 4 restrictions today.

“I know there has been a lot written and said about possible Stage 4, there are no announcements to be made about that today,” he said.

“It’s well too early for us to be moving to a whole new stage.”

But Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton warned the worst may be yet to come.

“We may still not have hit our peak,” he said.

“We would really expect a plateauing in the next couple of days but we cannot be complacent and expect that is going to happen automatically.”

