Latest COVID-19 numbers: Another small spike for Victoria

Victoria has recorded another small spike in the number of new daily cases of COVID-19.

There were seven new cases recorded in Victoria in the past 24 hours.

(Above image: Health Minister Jenny Mikakos)

It comes after a cluster of cases emerged at a Victorian meat processing facility.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos confirmed the department is investigating.

Three of the seven fresh cases came from the facility.

However, it does equate to Victoria’s highest three-day tally (17) in nearly two weeks after reaching a low-point of six cases between April 27-29.

NEW DAILY CASES IN VICTORIA

April 20: 1 new case

April 21: 7 new cases

April 22: 2 new cases (and 2 cases removed from total)

April 23: 1 new case

April 24: 6 new cases

April 25: 3 new cases

April 26: 3 new cases

April 27: 1 new case

April 28: 2 new cases

April 29: 3 new cases

April 30: 7 new cases

May 1: 3 new cases

May 2: 7 new cases

Victoria remains in a state of emergency until at least May 11, although it’s not yet clear when the Premier intends to ease restrictions.

A federal decision on the easing of coronavirus restrictions has been moved forward a week, thanks to the success Australia has had in flattening the curve.

The national cabinet will now consider easing restrictions from May 8.

Announcing the change, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it’s thanks to Australians following the rules.

“Australians have earnt an early mark through the work that they have done,” he said.

Australia’s Chief Medical Officer has set out 15 conditions Australia must meet before restrictions can be eased.

The country has already met 11 of those 15 restrictions, but Mr Morrison says there’s one thing Australians must do in greater numbers before restrictions can be eased — download the COVIDSafe app.

“This is a critical issue for national cabinet when it comes to making a decision next Friday about how restrictions can be eased,” he said.

More than 3.5 million Australians have already downloaded the app, but the Prime Minister says “millions more” must do so if restrictions are to be relaxed.