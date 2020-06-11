Latest COVID-19 numbers: Black Lives Matter protester among new cases in Victoria

A person who attended Saturday’s Black Lives Matter protest in Melbourne is one of eight new cases of COVID-19 in Victoria.

Chief Health Officer, Dr Brett Sutton, confirmed the news on Thursday morning.

“The lesson here is that it’s not over for Victoria, not over for Australia,” he said.

The protester in question was “potentially infectious” at the time of the rally.

The man, aged in his 30s, started showing symptoms on Sunday.

It’s believed he was wearing a mask at the protest.

He’s one of eight new cases in Victoria, which also include a worker from the Bupa aged care centre at Clayton, and a close contact of a case in the Rydges on Swanston Hotel cluster.