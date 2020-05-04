Latest COVID-19 numbers: Victoria in double-digits again as abattoir cluster grows

Victoria has recorded 17 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 1423.

Today’s figure is the second highest daily number of cases recorded in the last two weeks.

The spike has largely been attributed to a cluster at a Melbourne meatworks, with 11 of the new cases linked to Cedar Meats.

A total of 45 cases have now been connected to the Brooklyn abattoir.

One of today’s new cases is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine, while two positive cases were detected via drive-through testing.

Across the state, 11 people are in hospital, including six in intensive care.

The Victorian death toll remains at 18.

Almost 152,000 Victorians have been tested for coronavirus.

VICTORIA’S DAILY CASES

April 20: 1 new case

April 21: 7 new cases

April 22: 2 new cases (and 2 cases removed from total)

April 23: 1 new case

April 24: 6 new cases

April 25: 3 new cases

April 26: 3 new cases

April 27: 1 new case

April 28: 2 new cases

April 29: 3 new cases

April 30: 7 new cases

May 1: 3 new cases

May 2: 7 new cases

May 3: 13 new cases

May 4: 22 new cases

Today: 17 new cases