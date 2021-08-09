LATEST: Lockdown to lift in regional Victoria

Lockdown will finish in regional Victoria at midnight.

Daniel Andrews announced the news on Monday morning.

It means the five reasons to leave home will be lifted in regional areas, with schools to re-open and businesses able to operate under the COVID-19 settings before lockdown was announced.

There has been no COVID-19 detected in regional areas in this latest outbreak.

But the Premier is warning anybody from Melbourne against travelling to the country, with police “out in force” across the state.

“Do not travel to regional Victoria unless you need to,” Daniel Andrews said.

Businesses in regional Victoria will be required to check the address of anybody in their store.

“There’s no point going to regional Victoria because you won’t be able to buy so much as a litre of milk without establishing that you’re from regional Victoria,” Daniel Andrews said.

There are no changes to restrictions in metro Melbourne at this stage.

