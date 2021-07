Sam Mitchell will be Hawthorn’s next coach.

The Hawks will announce this afternoon that the club great will take over from Alastair Clarkson.

It’s understood Clarkson will coach the final year of his contract next season before Mitchell takes over the reins.

The news comes after Sam McClure revealed on 3AW that Mitchell had withdrawn from the Collingwood coaching race.

More to come.

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)