LATEST: Two ‘likely’ cases of COVID-19 emerge in Melbourne’s north

3 hours ago
coronavirus latest
The Rumour File
Article image for LATEST: Two ‘likely’ cases of COVID-19 emerge in Melbourne’s north

The Department of Health says there are two ‘likely’ positive cases of COVID-19 in Melbourne’s northern suburbs.

News of the cases emerged on Monday’s edition of 3AW Breakfast’s Rumour File.

The health department has since confirmed a full investigation is underway, with the two people isolating and being re-tested.

The Department said on Monday it was understood the two people were connected.

Anybody with coronavirus symptoms is urged to get tested immediately.

News
