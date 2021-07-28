LATEST: Victoria records new unlinked case of COVID-19

Victoria has recorded a new mystery case of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning.

The person worked at the Moonee Valley drive-thru testing site, but it’s unclear how exactly they picked up the coronavirus, or from who.

The man worked as a traffic controller, and was not a tester.

It’s believed they worked for two days while infectious.

“We do believe there will be minimal risk,” Health Minister Martin Foley said.

The news comes on top of the eight cases revealed earlier today.

All of those cases have been linked to existing outbreaks.