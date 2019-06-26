Gangland killer granted right to appeal over possible Lawyer X miscarriage of justice

Gangland killer Faruk Orman has been granted the right to appeal his conviction, due to a possible miscarriage of justice involving his lawyer, Nicola Gobbo.

Attorney-General Jill Hennessy has referred Mr Orman’s case to the Court of Appeal, saying she is “satisfied there is credible evidence” which suggests Ms Gobbo’s role as a police informer may have led to a miscarriage of justice.

Mr Orman has served 12 years of a 20 year sentence for his role in the murder of career criminal Vincent Pierce.

Mr Pierce was shot dead by Andrew ‘Benji’ Veniamin in Port Melbourne in 2002.

A jury found Mr Orman drove a getaway car used by Mr Veniamin.

Ms Gobbo was a lawyer to many gangland figures, while also serving as a police informant, prompting fears many other underworld figures may also have grounds to appeal their convictions.