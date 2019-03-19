Lawyer X test: Former Gobbo lover takes sentence to court

A jailed lover of Lawyer X has launched a bid for freedom.

The Court of Appeal will rule today whether Richard Barkho, who shares a child with Nicola Gobbo, will get out of jail early owing to the Lawyer X police informer scandal.

He was sentenced to just over seven years in jail for drug trafficking in 2014.

The Herald Sun reports Barkho appeared in court under tight security last Friday, arguing he should be granted leave to appeal for a lesser sentence because “fresh evidence” — that his partner was an informer —was not taken into consideration when he was jailed.

Barkho’s lawyer says his association with Nicola Gobbo meant he faced an increasingly volatile situation in jail.

The Director of Public Prosecutions says Barkho’s application should be dismissed, pointing out that Barkho had every opportunity to declare his relationship with Gobbo before he was sentenced, but had instead indicated he was single and childless.

Gobbo was identified as Lawyer X last month after an award-winning campaign by the Herald Sun involving five years of court battles.

Ms Gobbo helped convict more than 380 people, including some of her own clients.

Ms Gobbo’s role in helping police convict some of her clients prompted the Andrews Government to announce a Royal Commission into Informers last year.

One of the tasks of the Royal Commission is to find out how many convictions — including those of mafia and gangland figures — are in jeopardy.